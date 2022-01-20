Security Agents Uncover 39 Illegal Refineries, Recover Weapons In Niger Delta

During the operations, they also uncovered a total of 637,500 liters of illegally refined automotive gas oil; and 950,000 liters of stolen crude oil.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 20, 2022

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and debilitated no fewer than 39 illegal refining sites, 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits and 96 storage tanks in the Niger Delta region in the last two weeks.

During the operations, they also uncovered a total of 637,500 liters of illegally refined automotive gas oil; and 950,000 liters of stolen crude oil. 

Among other things recovered were three assorted arms, 48 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, two AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 17 pieces of galvanized pipes and 23 wooden boats. 

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known at a briefing on Thursday, stated that, “In addition, 10 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested.

“Also, troops recovered three assorted arms, 48 rounds of different caliber of ammunitions, two AK-47 rifle magazines as well as 17 pieces of galvanized pipes and 23 wooden boats among other items used for illegal oil bunkering activities in the course of the operations. All the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to relevant security agencies for further action."

Onyeuko said troops of Delta Safe conducted these operations at different locations in villages, creeks and towns in Emohua, Ikwere, Port Harcourt and Ahoada LGAs of Rivers State.

Other locations are villages, towns and creeks in; Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North LGAs of Delta State as well as in Ekeremor, Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs of Bayelsa State.

