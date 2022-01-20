Two NITEL Workers Die, Five Injured As Telecom Mast Collapses In Benue

Two workers of the Nigeria Telecommunication Limited have died in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that the victim's died after the mast collapsed in the process of dismantling it.

Five others were critically injured in the accident.

SaharaReporters gathered that the workers were seven in number on top of the mast working around the NITEL premises near Takum Junction in Kastina-Ala when it suddenly collapsed.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in the state, Sewuese Anene, affirmed that two people died in the accident.

Chairman of Kastina-Ala LGA, Alfred Atera, while lamenting the tragedy, said, “They had loosed one side of the mast when the other part collapsed. Two of them died instantly while five others were taken to the hospital.”