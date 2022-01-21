Bandits Sack Military Base In Katsina, Kill Soldier, NSCDC Operative, Injure Others

The gunmen also injured many security operatives and burnt down two patrol vehicles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

Suspected bandits have killed one soldier and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during an attack on the Forward Operating Military Base in Shimfida, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack was carried out around 11pm on Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen also injured many security operatives and burnt down two patrol vehicles.

They also went away with a gun truck, 5 Ak47 rifles and other ammunition, a source added.

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

Over 700 people have been reportedly killed by the gunmen in Jibia, Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas of the state in the last five months.

On December 11, 2020, some bandits kidnapped 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, while Buhari was on a visit to the state. They were released about a week later.

Also on December 19, 84 Islamiyya students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya in Mahuta village, in the Dandume Local Government Area of the state were abducted but rescued shortly after.

