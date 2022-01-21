Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct 17 Girls In Fresh Attack On Chibok Community

Boko Haram terrorists have abducted more than a dozen girls from Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

In their latest attack on the community, the insurgents captured the vigilante group’s commander and slit his throat.



They were also said to have abducted 25 girls out of which eight escaped, leaving 17 in captivity.

According to reports, the insurgents broke into the town on Thursday night after shooting in different directions.

Civilians fled into the bush and surrounding villages when the gunmen struck at Pemi Village, near Chibok.

The insurgents were said to have torched not less than 20 houses, including a branch of Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria EYN Church.

According to a resident, leader of vigilantes in the community was the main target as the local guards had waged war against the insurgents in the axis.

SaharaReporters recalled that about 276 girls were kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014.

Since then, a number of them have regained freedom.

At least 57 of the girls escaped the night they were kidnapped while three of them were later found.

Twenty-one of the girls were released in October 2016 while another 82 were released on May 6.

The government said the 82 girls were swapped with Boko Haram prisoners.

On May 27, 2017, another girl also escaped from the terrorists.