COVID-19 Omicron Cases ‘Drop Significantly’ In Africa Despite Low Vaccination – WHO

Only North Africa reported an increase in cases last week, “with a 55 percent spike”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that cases of COVID-19 have fallen in Africa despite the domination of the Omicron Variant fourth wave of the virus.

The United Nations, Thursday, said deaths are declining for the first time in the Dark Continent since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.

Describing the 56-day flareup as Africa’s “shortest upsurge yet,” the WHO’s African regional office said newly reported cases dropped by 20 per cent in the week to Sunday, while notified deaths plummeted by eight per cent.

In a statement issued after a weekly press briefing, the office also said South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, had seen cases trending downward over the past four weeks.

Only North Africa reported an increase in cases last week, “with a 55 percent spike”, it said.

The WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, however, warned, “The continent has yet to turn the tables on this pandemic. So long as the virus continues to circulate, further pandemic waves are inevitable.”

She said the world’s poorest continent should “not only broaden vaccinations but also gain increased and equitable access to critical Covid-19 therapeutics to save lives and effectively combat this pandemic.”

Only 10 per cent of the African population are fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.

The continent, with a population of 1.2 billion, has been relatively unharmed by the pandemic, reporting 234,913 deaths from 10.5 million cases, according to AFP tallies.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH VIDEO: How Residents Of Kwara Community Dig The Ground With Their Hands For Dirty Water To Drink, Wash
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I Was At The Airport To Receive Medical Supplies, Not Chinese Medical Experts - Health Minister
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kastina Governor, Masari, Renews Lockdown Order In Daura, Two Other Local Government Areas
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Discharges 87 More COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Enforcement Team In Abuja Arrests 74 Passengers, Impounds Three Buses Over Violation Of Interstate Travel Ban
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Christianity COVID-19: CAN Is Modern Day Pharisee, It Can’t Speak For Nigerian Christians, Okotie Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Governor Akeredolu Under Fire Over Appointment Of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission Chairman
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, AMCON Takes Over Ibadan Electricity Company Over Debts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner For Opposing Establishment Of Illegal Refinery In Bayelsa Community
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Military Troops Nab Notorious Gang Behind Attack, Kidnapping In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ondo Tribunal Nullifies Local Government Rerun Result, Orders Fresh Polls
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Woman Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On 11-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Lagos Police Gets New Police Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Ortom Suspends Four Benue Traditional Rulers Over Misconduct
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protest In Benin Over Rising Cost Of Living, Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics North Has Had Fair Share Of Nigeria's Leadership, Coalition Says
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Freed Victims Say Pirates May Kill UNICAL Professor, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Eight People Killed, Many Displaced In Taraba Communal Clashes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad