Edo Police Detain Officers Caught Assaulting Lady In Viral Video

The Edo Police Command has detained five officers including one Sergeant Jude Ogudu, who were captured assaulting a young lady in a viral video.

This was made known in a tweet on Friday on the official Twitter page of the Nigeria Police Force.



The tweet reads, “SGT Jude Ogudu and four others spotted in the viral video assaulting a lady have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command.

"They are currently being held in the detention facilities of the State CID. The case is being investigated by the X-squad unit of the command.”

Some hours ago, a tweep, @clefnite posted the video of the officers physically assaulting a young lady.

One of the officers, who appears displeased initially slapped her after which he shot at her.

In a series of threads, the young man condemned the conduct of the officers while he called for the appropriate punishment.

He wrote, “@PoliceNG_CRU I honestly do not know how these type of men get to become policemen. These actions are totally reprehensible and a disgrace to the @PoliceNG. I personally demand accountability for these actions.

“This is a clear violation of the constitution they all swore an oath to protect and uphold. This policeman almost shot the girl in the video, he also threatened to kill her. People with this temperament should not serve the public in any capacity talk more of the police force.

“This guy and the rest of this squad ought to be disciplined. No policeman has the right to terrorize innocent citizens and take matters into their hands because they can’t get over their emotions. If you need any help with this video, I am happy to ask around more information.”