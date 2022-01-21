Group Demands Justice For Journalist, Alex Ogbu, Killed By Police During El-Zakzaky Protest In 2020

A civil society group, Nigerians Against Bad Policies, has called on the Nigerian Government to begin investigation into the killing of Alex Ogbu, a journalist, who was felled by police bullet on January 21, 2020 at Berger Roundabout, Wuse, Abuja, after a brutal police crackdown on protesters calling for the release of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.



The group also demanded due compensation for the family of the journalist and other victims of police brutality in the country.



Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, Coordinator of the group, Gerald O. Katchy, said it was disturbing and worrisome that two years after the murder of the journalist by police, his family was yet to get justice.



Katchy said that the group had in the last two years engaged in protest, public outreaches and press conference with a view to getting justice for the slain journalist.

He noted that Nigerians had continued to suffer similar police brutality in different degrees despite the #EndSARS protest.



He called on other civil society organisations and Nigeria Union of Journalists not to give up in the quest for justice for the victim and his family.



He said, "This atrocity was perpetrated by policemen from the Utako Police Division. Instead of commencing due investigation into our allegation, the Nigeria Police Force embarked on a mischievous game of denial.

"We know protesters don’t shoot at fellow protesters, we also know that protesters don’t shoot at journalist nor carry arms or guns to protest. From our experience, it has always been the police and other armed forces of government who have been responsible for different attacks on innocent protesters in Nigeria.



"We use this opportunity to reiterate our call for justice. Without prosecution of the officers who perpetrated this atrocity, justice is yet to be done.

"Over the last two years, we have engaged in a series of activities to bring this matter to the fore and press home our unflinching demand for justice.



"We also demand an investigation with the active involvement of activists, unions. Due compensation for the young family of Comrade Alex and other victims of police brutality."

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command had denied that Ogbu was shot by its officers, claiming that the deceased fell down and hit his head on iron.



The denial came after spokesperson for the then FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, had admitted the death of Alex was caused by police.

The matter was later charged to the FCT High Court by wife of the deceased, Francisca.

The case is yet to be heard following its reassignment to a new judge.



Ogbu was working with Abuja-based Regent Africa Time Magazine at the time of his killing.