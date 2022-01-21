Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa Commissioner From Residence

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

Gunmen have kidnapped the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Commence, Mr Otokito Federal Oparmiola, from his house in the state.

According to Daily Sun, some investigations revealed that Otokito was kidnapped by heavily armed men from his residence at Otuokpoti community in the Ogbia Local Government Area.

Sources said the gunmen invaded the community at about 11pm, Thursday night and fired severally shots to scare people away before they proceeded to Otokito’s residence where he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

 

