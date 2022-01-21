How I Kidnapped, Murdered Five-year-old Schoolgirl In My Care – Kano Proprietor, Abdulmalik

A Nigerian school proprietor, Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko, has revealed why and how he kidnapped and murdered one of the pupils under his tutelage, Hanifa Abubakar, in Kano State.

Seven year old Abubakar, a pupil of Noble Kids Comprehensive College Kano, was kidnapped and subsequently killed five days after, despite her abductor collecting part payment of the N6million ransom he demanded.

Tanko, on Thursday, led the police to exhume the mutilated body of little Abubakar which he buried within the school compound at Kwanan Dakata in Kano.

The 34 year old proprietor narrated why he kidnapped and killed his pupil, saying, "I needed to raise money to expand the school; unfortunately things went awry.

"Yes Hanifa was my pupil at Noble Kids Comprehensive College, Kwanan Dakata, Kano state.

"How it started, I initially contracted one Hashimu Isiyaku and a lady called Fatima to kidnap her for me; I lied to them that her mother wanted to raise some money from her father, but they couldn't succeed.

"According to them, when they attempted to take her with them, she refused to follow them, so I did it myself; as her teacher, she felt comfortable to come with me when I went for her.

"One evening on December 4, 2021, I picked her up in a tricycle popularly known as keke, while returning home from Islamic school within their neighbourhood. I took her home to my family at Tudun Murtala and called a phone number that was dropped in the school and demanded N6million ransom from a lady that answered the call.

"Days later, some of our teachers visited my house, and I suspected they might have come to spy on me, because I learnt some of the girls that were with her on the fateful day had revealed that a school uncle had picked her.

"Consequently, I fed her with rat poison to evade being discovered and she died. I buried her within the school compound, like two weeks; after I kidnapped her", he added.

As things stand, little baby Hanifa Abubakar has paid the supreme price for trusting her school teacher.

Her remains have been reburied, while her former teacher and his accomplices have been taken into custody.