Lagos Police Gets New Police Commissioner

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, has appointed Abiodun Alabi, as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State.

Alabi is to take over officially from Hakeem Odumosu next week, according to reports.

Abiodun Alabi

Odumosu has been promoted to the rank of Assistant-Inspector General and with the promotion, he was expected to be redeployed from the Lagos State Command.

Alabi was before the appointment, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police. 

The new Lagos CP had also served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force within and outside Nigeria, notably among United Nations Mission in Kosovo in 2001. 

He is due for retirement on December 31, 2024.

