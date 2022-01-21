Northern Region Has Four More Years After Buhari’s Tenure – North-East Lawmakers

Some lawmakers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in all the Houses of Assembly in the North-East region have called for the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket to the northern region of the country.

While justifying their call in a communique, the lawmakers stated that, “This is because the North will have ruled for 10 years at the end of President Buhari’s tenure, while the South has ruled for 14 years.”

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to PM News, the communiqué, which was signed by Alhaji Sadique Ibrahim, was issued at the end of their extraordinary meeting on Thursday in Bauchi State.

The lawmakers met under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria State Legislatures, North-East zone and also passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the party.

According to them, the vote of confidence in the president was borne out of his “cohesive leadership.”

They urged Buhari not to relentless in ensuring that he left Nigeria a better country in 2023 and as well commended Buni, who is leading APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, for his efforts at repositioning the party.

They expressed appreciation to the caretaker committee for attracting men and women of goodwill into the party, urging it to do more.