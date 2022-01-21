Ondo Tribunal Nullifies Local Government Rerun Result, Orders Fresh Polls

Councillorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Ojo Busola Emmanuel, and his party had dragged the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission to the tribunal for declaring APC candidate winner of the rerun election of Igbara-Oke Ward 1 in Ifedore Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2022

The Ondo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal has nullified Igbara-Oke Ward 1 councillorship re-run election.

ODIEC had on November 10, 2021 declared Lawal Kehinde of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election.

During its sitting on Friday in Akure, the three-man tribunal headed by Justice D.J. Kolawole, which also has Chief Magistrate Fatai Ajiboye and Magistrate C. Adeyanju as members, unanimously agreed with the petitioner’s counsel, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, that the ADC petition was filed within time and that the petitioners proved that the election did not hold on November 10, 2021 contrary to a claim by the ODIEC.

The tribunal held further that the Igbara-Oke Ward 1 election rerun results presented by ODIEC were fabricated.

The tribunal consequently set aside the election of the first respondent, Kehinde of the APC and ordered ODIEC to conduct fresh election at Igbara-Oke Ward 1 of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

