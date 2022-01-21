Woman Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On 11-year-old Daughter

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State have arrested a woman for pouring hot water on her 11-year-old daughter.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Emmanuel Ocheja, revealed this on Friday while parading the woman and several other crime suspects at the headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital.

However, the woman when asked the cause of her action, said it was not intentional as she didn’t know what came over her.

When asked for her account of the story, the girl explained that she was being punished for misplacing a key.

According to the NSCDC spokesperson in the state, investigations are ongoing and the matter will be charged to court soon.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Amos Danbaba Galadima was also paraded for illegal mining in Ita-Obi community in Ilesha, as well as one Abdulrahmon Ibrahim, who was arrested in Kano for alleged stealing of a car.