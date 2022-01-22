12 Tunisian Players To Miss AFCON Clash With Nigeria After Positive COVID-19 Test

Kebaier was absent during the pre-match press conference on Saturday at the media centre of the Roumdje Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Ahead of the round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations clash with the Super Eagles, several Tunisian players and Mondher Kebaier, the head coach, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jalal Al-Qadri, Tunisia’s assistant coach, addressed journalists during the press conference.

He said Wahbi Khazri, captain of the Carthage Eagles, and 11 others have contracted COVID-19 and will not be available for the game.

The other players are Aissa Laidouni, Dylan Bronn, Ghaylène Chaalali, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Romdhane, Ali Maâloul, Ben Hmida, Aymen Dahmen  Yoann Touzgha and Issam Jebali.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha is suspended from the game.

Tunisia qualified for the round of 16 after finishing as one of the four best losers in the group stage.

They won their first game 4-0 against Mauritania and lost their remaining two matches.

The Carthage Eagles last met the Nigerian side during the third-place game at the 2019 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt.

Both sides are expected to lock horns in Garoua on Sunday.

 

Saharareporters, New York

