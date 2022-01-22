Another Schoolgirl Abducted, Killed In Kaduna After Family Paid Ransom

This incident came almost same time with the kidnap and murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher in Kano State – an incident which has drawn national condemnation.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Residents of Zaria in Kaduna State have been thrown into mourning following the murder of an eight-year-old girl, Asma’u Shuaibu, who was kidnapped and later killed by her abductors few days ago.

Asmau, who was said to have spent 42 days in the hands of her abductors, was allegedly kidnapped by one of her neighbours early December 2021.

According to Daily Sun, speaking in an interview, her father, Alhaji Shuaibu Wa’alamu, told newsmen in Zaria at the weekend how his daughter was abducted.

He said, “My daughter was abducted on the 9th of December and when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police.

“After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded for N15million. But we negotiated and I first gave them N2million.

“They collected the money in Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded for another N1.45million as the only condition to release my daughter.

“I did not argue. But I gave the money to them. However, after paying the ransom as demanded on the 19th of January, they called me to tell me they killed her and switched off the phone.

“You see since from the initial stage, I was following her abductors and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her. I know those who abducted her and killed her. They are around us. I have strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact the suspects have been arrested.”

However, as at the time of filing the report, the police have not confirmed the incident.

Saharareporters, New York

