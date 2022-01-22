Northern Lawmakers Deny Supporting Kogi Governor, Bello's Presidential Ambition

In a statement Bello said, “Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated report that all legislators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the North-East Zone have endorsed the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 22, 2022

Deputy Majority Leader of Gombe State House of Assembly, Sadam Bello, on Friday denied reports that lawmakers from North-East including the state declared support for the presidential ambition of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

“I, Hon. Sadam Bello (Funakaye North) and also Deputy House Leader and Hon. Adamu Sale Pata, member representing Yamaltu East, want to state categorically that we are not part of who supported the said endorsement.

“As legislators from the North-East zone elected under the platform of the APC, we hereby announce that we are not part of those that declared their support to the presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.”

Saharareporters, New York

