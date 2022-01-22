Teenager Stabs Sugarcane Seller To Death In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a 13-year-old boy identified as Abdullahi Sanusi for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old man named Mohammed Abdullahi over refusal to pay for sugarcane.

The police said the victim on Wednesday forcefully took the suspect’s sugarcane without payment and when the former asked for money, Abdullahi started beating him.

The suspect then used the knife, which he was using to cut sugarcane to stab the neck of the victim.

Borno State Commissioner of Police on Friday said the victim died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“On the same date (19/01/2022) at about 1700hrs, one Abdullahi Sanusi, 13, of the same address used a sharp knife, which he was using to cut sugarcane and stabbed one Mohammed Abdullahi, 19, on his neck at Mallawan in Gidan Dambe area,” the commissioner said.

“As a result, the victim sustained serious injury. He was rushed to UMTH for treatment but later died on the same date.

“The suspect alleged that the deceased forcefully took away his sugar cane and refused to pay and when the suspect demanded his money, the deceased started beating him as a result of which the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife,” he added.

Similarly, Umar also confirmed the arrest of Ahmad Umar Goni, an SS2 student of Elkenemy College of Islamic Theology.

Ahmad was arrested for allegedly using a razor blade to slit the neck of Jubril Sadi Mato, a JSS1 student of the school.