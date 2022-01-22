Why I Don't Want Sunday Igboho To Be Released --Seriki Fulani

Seriki Fulani of Ibarapaland, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, who was evicted from his Igangan residence, has said that the daring nature of Sunday Adeyemo, Yoruba freedom agitator popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is why he was opposed to his release.

Abdulkadir, who has relocated to Ilorin, Kwara State, since the incident, while speaking on the earlier quit notice issued by Igboho prior to his eviction, explained that he did not handle the eviction notice with levity.

He said he got assurances from the Oyo State Government after the quit notice but he was surprised that Igboho carried out his threat without anybody challenging him.

He told Daily Trust that, “For those seven days, the state government sent 14 police officers to us and they were guiding us but the police officers were overpowered by Sunday Igboho’s men. This is why I don’t support the call for the release of Igboho.

“I am sure he must be regretting his actions now. Any Nigerian can live in any part of the country and I have always said that there are criminals everywhere. There are criminals among Yoruba just like we have among the Fulani people. This is where we expected the government to come in and fish out those who are criminally minded.”

Abdulkadir said a year later, he still hoped that justice would be served and he would be compensated for the properties lost during the crisis.

Igboho has been detained in a prison facility in the Republic of Benin after he was arrested with Ropo, his wife, at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, while on his way to Germany in July 2021.

He had been declared wanted by Nigerian authorities for his separatist activities while his wife, Ropo has since been released.