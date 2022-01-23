BREAKING: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Storms Journalist’s House, Whisk Him Away In Front Of Wife, Children

by saharareporters, new york Jan 23, 2022

Bara Ogidi, a Bayelsa State-based journalist and the publisher of tracknews.ng has been arrested by operatives of the Department of the State Security (DSS). 
SaharaReporters learnt that Ogidi’s arrest on Sunday was in connection with an alleged controversial libel suit involving the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, and the publisher of the Point Blank News, Jackson Ude.


A family source said DSS operatives numbering 15, stormed his residence and whisked him away in the presence of his wife and children to an unknown destination. 
More details are still unfolding on the incident.

