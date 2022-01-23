Lagos Government Declares End Of COVID-19 Fourth Wave

The fourth wave of COVID-19 is over in Lagos, the state government has said.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, said that consistent decrease in COVID-19 case positivity was an indication of the end of the fourth wave in the state.

Abayomi in an update on his Twitter account said there was a reduction in positivity rates of COVID-19 infection from 29.3 per cent recorded on December 21, 2021, to 1.9 per cent on January 20, 2022.

He put bed capacity utilisation at only two percent and fatality rate at 0.71 per cent.

But the commissioner asked Lagosians to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to further reduce the spread of the virus.