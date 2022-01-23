Many Passengers Feared Dead As Train Crushes Truck, Tricycle In Kano

The incident occurred on Obasanjo Road in Kano metropolis at about 11:30am on Sunday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 23, 2022

An unspecified number of passengers are feared dead when a train in motion crushed a Dangote cement truck and a commercial tricycle in Kano State. 
The incident occurred on Obasanjo Road in Kano metropolis at about 11:30am on Sunday. 


An eyewitness, who is a trader beside the rail track, said he noticed the truck moving towards the rail line, as the train was in motion. 
According to the witnesses, efforts made to flag down the trailer were not fruitful.
“As the driver of the trailer attempted to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle simultaneously,” said one of the witnesses, according to Punch. 
Meanwhile, another eyewitness said that the passengers in the tricycle were rushed to the hospital unconscious. 
As of the time of filing this report, the trailer is still overturned with Good Samaritans evacuating the bags of cements loaded on the truck. 
Security agents are also on the ground to prevent hoodlums from looting the goods.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Accident Bye-election: Three Policemen Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Scores Of Shops Destroyed As Fire Guts Trailer Park In Ibadan
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Accident Two dead, 12 Injured In Ekiti Auto Crash
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Accident Fire Guts Lagos Fabric Market
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Accident Lagos Tanker Explosion Injured 13, Destroyed 25 Cars— Official
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Accident 73-year-old Woman, Four Others Killed In Bayelsa Auto Accident
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Nigeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2021, Shocked By Tunisia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion The Trouble With IPOB’s Sit-at-home, By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Police Confirm Gunmen’s Killing Of Four Miners In Plateau
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Police, DSS Mobilised Armed Thugs To Infiltrate IPOB Supporters During Nnamdi Kanu's Trial, Attack Sowore, Journalists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Niger Delta Militants Beg Oil Firms To Return To Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja Policemen Torture Man To Death Inside Cell As Police Superintendent, Uche Brags Over Killing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal A Polluted Verdict? Allegations Of Judicial Malpractice And The Milan Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs Nigeria’s NDLEA Operatives Intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound Smugglers Of Cocaine In Synthetic Hair
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News US Senator, Leahy Says America Concerned About HEDA Chair, Suraj’s Trial In Nigeria For Speaking Against Corruption
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Storms Journalist’s House, Whisk Him Away In Front Of Wife, Children
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News I Advised Obasanjo Not To Go Into Politics; He Refused –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How Late Dictator, Sani Abacha, Was Discovered Dead –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami, Opens Up
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad