Nigeria’s NDLEA Operatives Intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound Smugglers Of Cocaine In Synthetic Hair

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have foiled attempts by drug traffickers trying to export 1.53kgs of cocaine which was hidden inside hair cream to London; another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as three grams of cocaine and five grams of cannabis to Cyprus.

The Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday said in Abuja that the illicit drugs were packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos and were foiled by narcotic officers attached to the firms.



He added that the operatives raided a relaxation centre, popularly called Garden in Abuja, where six persons were arrested for selling drug cookies and noodles.

Babafemi explained that following credible intelligence, operatives raided the Garden at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite, where a lady Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20.

“Besides the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of a drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis,” he said.

He said that another business operator in the Garden, Moses Obi, 30, was also arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling noodles prepared with cannabis.

Equally a barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of The Garden, was arrested while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu was also picked up during the raid on Wednesday, January 19.