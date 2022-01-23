Nigeria Crash Out Of AFCON 2021, Shocked By Tunisia

A shot from Youssef Msakni gave the Carthage Eagles their first goal in the game.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 23, 2022

Tunisia shocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria by sending them out of the African Cup of Nations 2021, scoring two minutes into the second half.
The goal came after Msakni’s shot from outside the 18-yard box was poorly parried into the net by Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye.
Super Eagles had faced a tough challenge in the first half of their encounter against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
A cagey opening controlled by Nigeria became tough in the 21 minutes as the Tunisian attackers put pressure on Nigeria’s defenders.
Skilful attackers Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho failed to sparkle as they barely got a chance on the pitch this evening in the tough game.
Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles won their group matches against Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau.
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown a yellow card in the 20th minute.
Struck by many absences, including 12 players testing positive for COVID-19, Tunisia proved tougher for the Super Eagles than expected.
While Tunisia have two goals on target, Nigeria had none in the first half.


The Super Eagles were the only side to get the maximum points in the group stage.

