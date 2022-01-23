Nigerian Police Query Lagos DPO, Officers As Car Chops Off Uber Driver’s Hand During Extortion

SaharaReporters learnt on Sunday that the Ketu Divisional Police Officer and some of his men had been queried by the police authorities and would be reporting to the office of Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 23, 2022

An Uber driver, David Solomon Adoyi, is currently writhing in pain after policemen from the Ketu Police Division, Lagos State, caused an accident that chopped his left hand off during an attempt to extort money from him.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Uber driver said he was in need of N950,000 to stitch his injured hand in the hospital and the police authorities had not attended adequately to him.

He said, “I was stopped by the Ketu Divisional Police headquarters at exactly 6:30am on Monday morning. A policeman said I should park and I did. I told him I was an Uber driver, and he said where was my driver’s licence. I showed it to him, my vehicle papers; I showed to him, he then said my road worthiness I showed to him.

“He went front of my car and back and saw my plate number. He said it was fake but I replied, no, officer, this is not fake. I have gone to court to get an affidavit and a police station to get a report for this number. He said, no this is fake; maybe this is a stolen vehicle. I said; could you mind talking to the owner of the car? He said did I want to teach him his job?

“Lo and behold, he discharged my passengers, got into the car and said I should come in. in the process of the back-and-forth, an oncoming vehicle with speed – despite the other policeman stopping him – refused to stop and rammed into my hand and the car door. It cut off my fingers. I was shouting, help, help. I was rushed to the Lagos State Emergency Centre by 7up bottling company by Tollgate with the fingers, after the stiches; I was referred to the general hospital, Ikorodu.

“I went back to the station to see the DPO to express myself to help me bring those police officers and let them tell me what my offence was. So, the DPO gave me N20,000 that I should go and take care of my health first, and I should drop my cellphone contact. But I have been in the hospital; they have not called me. Now the surgeon doctors came to see me; the bad news is that the hand is already dead and it needs to be amputated. Though I picked the fingers on the floor at the scene of the accident, the doctors after examining the fingers are billing me N950,000 for the operation at Faith Specialist Hospital, Sango Otta where I was directed to from St Raphael Specialist Hospital at Itamaga, Ikorodu.”

SaharaReporters learnt that Adoyi, a native of Olamaboro, Kogi State, would also be going to the police authorities on Monday for further consultation on the matter.  

