Nigeria's Senate President Demands Probe Of Motor Driver Shot Dead By Security Operatives

Senate President of Nigeria, Ahmad Lawan, has demanded investigation into a shooting incident at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, which led to the killing of a motor driver.

Lawan in a statement on Sunday condemned the incident, adding that residents must not take laws into their hands.

SaharaReporters had on Saturday reported a riot in Gashua town as a result of the incident where youths shut down the area in protest.

The statement reads, "The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government of Yobe State in which a motor driver was reportedly shot dead.

"The incident ignited violent protests in the neighbouring town of Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government on Saturday.

"Lawan sympathises with the family of the victim and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing whoever has a hand in the killing to book."