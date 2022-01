The Plateau State Police Command, on Sunday confirmed that four men lost their lives at a mining site by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The four men were reportedly killed on a Saturday evening.



The Command's spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba, disclosed this in on Sunday

Ogaba said, “Four men who went to a mining site at Mai Farin Mota were shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen. The scene was visited by the police and has been beefed up with security.”