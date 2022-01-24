2023: God Can Pick Nigeria’s President From My Church – Bishop Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, said on Sunday, that God could pick Nigeria’s next president from his church.

The preacher made the statement while saying that God could pick a female president from Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel.

David Oyedepo

Oyedepo spoke during a sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday.

The Christian cleric appealed to the members of his church aspiring for political positions to always seek counsel.

Oyedepo said, "And it is important for me to mention to members of the church because another time is here now. You better ask counsel of the priest before you torment your life by yourself.

“What office will you win election to that I will now need you? No. My eternal helper is up there, and they know if I have ever asked a thing of anyone. Allow God to lead you. Don’t let greed and avarice lead you.

“Don’t get me wrong, God can pick a president from this church. That President could even be a female.”