BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom

His release on Monday comes four days after he was kidnapped on Thursday night at his residence in Otuokpoti under Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 24, 2022

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Federal Otokito, has been released from captivity.

 

His release on Monday comes four days after he was kidnapped on Thursday night at his residence in Otuokpoti under Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

News of his release was made public Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday evening.

 

According to the statement, the governor, Douye Diri, has dethroned Otuokpoti Paramount ruler, Chief A. C. T. Won't over the incident.

 

He has also sacked chairman of the Community Development Committee, Azibalua, and Youth President, Emolem Igue.

 

They have all been replaced by other persons in acting capacity. 

 

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has declared four persons wanted in connection with the abduction.

 

He listed their names as Joshua Abi, Clergy Okio Mabinton, Azini and Gift Tebeda.

 

Alabrah said, “His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri in company with the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has received the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, who was rescued from his abductors by the security in the state.

 

"The governor who said no ransom was paid made it clear that the state would not be a safe haven for criminals.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics No Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy Soon, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Members Ask Party To Bar Ex-lawmaker, Adeleke, From Participating In Osun Governorship Primary Election Over Alleged Fake Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos NURTW Leaders Kunle Poly, Sego Arrested Over Idumota Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Thugs Burn Ogun Monarch, Three Sons To Death After Palace Invasion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Noah’s Ark Story & The Most Likely Way Our World Will End By Rudolf Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Code of Conduct Bureau Given Seven-day Ultimatum To Investigate Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bello-Koko, Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burkina Faso Troops Announce Takeover, Dissolve Parliament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Kano Government Revokes Licences Of All Private Schools In State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Over 26, 000 Persons Sign Petition To Stop English Proficiency Test For Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Alleged N29billion Fraud: Court Gives Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako, Son 24 Hours To open Defence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad