BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, Federal Otokito, has been released from captivity.

His release on Monday comes four days after he was kidnapped on Thursday night at his residence in Otuokpoti under Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

News of his release was made public Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday evening.

According to the statement, the governor, Douye Diri, has dethroned Otuokpoti Paramount ruler, Chief A. C. T. Won't over the incident.

He has also sacked chairman of the Community Development Committee, Azibalua, and Youth President, Emolem Igue.

They have all been replaced by other persons in acting capacity.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, has declared four persons wanted in connection with the abduction.

He listed their names as Joshua Abi, Clergy Okio Mabinton, Azini and Gift Tebeda.

Alabrah said, “His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri in company with the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has received the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Federal Otokito, who was rescued from his abductors by the security in the state.

"The governor who said no ransom was paid made it clear that the state would not be a safe haven for criminals.”