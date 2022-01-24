Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed

Bashir, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, said the rumour making the rounds was untrue.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 24, 2022

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Monday denied different reports that Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had resigned.

 

Bashir, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, said the rumour making the rounds was untrue.

Zainab Ahmed

He said, “There is a rumour going around that Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmad, has resigned.

 

“The rumour is completely not true, one of the minister’s closest aides told me on phone.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics No Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy Soon, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Members Ask Party To Bar Ex-lawmaker, Adeleke, From Participating In Osun Governorship Primary Election Over Alleged Fake Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos NURTW Leaders Kunle Poly, Sego Arrested Over Idumota Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Thugs Burn Ogun Monarch, Three Sons To Death After Palace Invasion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Noah’s Ark Story & The Most Likely Way Our World Will End By Rudolf Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Code of Conduct Bureau Given Seven-day Ultimatum To Investigate Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bello-Koko, Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burkina Faso Troops Announce Takeover, Dissolve Parliament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Kano Government Revokes Licences Of All Private Schools In State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Over 26, 000 Persons Sign Petition To Stop English Proficiency Test For Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Alleged N29billion Fraud: Court Gives Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako, Son 24 Hours To open Defence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad