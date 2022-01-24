Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Monday denied different reports that Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had resigned.

Bashir, in a tweet via his official Twitter page, said the rumour making the rounds was untrue.

Zainab Ahmed

He said, “There is a rumour going around that Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmad, has resigned.

“The rumour is completely not true, one of the minister’s closest aides told me on phone.”