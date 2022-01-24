Buhari Did Little On Development, Power Should Go South In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai

There has been a heated debate among stakeholders in the nation’s polity about power rotation between the North and the South.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2022

An elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has said it will be unjust for the Northern region to still take a shot at the presidency in 2023 despite the agitations for power shift to the South at the tenure President Muhammadu Buhari.

There has been a heated debate among stakeholders in the nation’s polity about power rotation between the North and the South, especially with regards to 2023.

Tank Yakasai

It was learnt that a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, are some of the politicians from the North eyeing Buhari’s seat.

Yakasai on Sunday said while he was not a card-carrying member of any political party, he remained a politician and believed it would be injustice to the South for a Northerner to replace President Buhari in 2023.

He said, “How can it be that it is always we the Northerners that will rule? There is no justice in this matter, we rule, they (South) rule that is justice.

“Even though we didn’t do much in all the years that the Northerners ruled, what will we say to the people? What will we show to the citizens of Nigeria that they benefited or will benefit in order for them to give us their votes?

“In these six to seven years, what have we done? What achievement have we accomplished that helped in the development of the country, its economy or any other development that helps the people? What major achievement do we have that we can use in order to call upon all other Nigerians to give us their votes?

“Because of that, my opinion is, when Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure is over, the North should stop. He (Buhari) is finishing his eight-year tenure, and how can another Northerner contest and also go for another eight years, since each term is four years and it’s allowed to run twice? Honestly, this is not justice.”

He further said his interest in politics from the beginning had always been about justice, adding that concerning his support for President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, “I wanted to make sure we went with the method of letting any president to run his second tenure after his first; just like I said earlier.

“If the first four years of the tenure are not enough for the president to accomplish his goals, then eight years will be enough for him as long as he has the plan on how to accomplish them.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Oyo Governor, Alao-Akala Usually Gave Me Pocket Money Before I Became Professor – Osinbajo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Creates Own List For State's Governorship Primary To Impose Annointed Candidate On Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: God Can Pick Nigeria’s President From My Church – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye Defies Twitter Ban, Says Action Covered By UN Charter On Human Rights
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Judge Threatens To Strike Out Cyberstalking Charge Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore And The Rule Of The Jungle, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Hare-brained Thoughts And Actions Rather Than Good Governance, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Candidate Begs Exams Body, JAMB For Malpractice Committed 21 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigeria Is Risking An Uprising Worse Than #EndSARS Protests, By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, JAMB Announces Date For 2022 Tertiary Exam, UTME
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Aisha Buhari Demands Public Execution Of School Proprietor For Abducting, Killing Kano Schoolgirl, Hanifa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku-owned American University Plots To Sack Workers Without COVID-19 Vaccination In Two Weeks – Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Hoodlums Who Brutalised Woman Over Facebook Post Criticising Borno Lawmaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Bandits Kill Two Police Officers In Jigawa During Kidnapping Operation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad