Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has granted an ex-parte order in favour of the African Action Congress, Lagos State Chapter, against the Independent National Electoral Commission and one James Adesina, an impostor parading himself as chairman of the party in the state.

Justice Lifu granted the ex-parte on Monday.

In a suit marked as FHC/L/CS/882/2021, Ayo Ademiluyi, counsel to the applicants, Adekunle Wiseman Ajayi and Towolawi Jamiu, chairman and secretary of Lagos AAC respectively, asked the court to grant an interim injunction to restrain INEC from holding the Inter-Party Advisory Council election scheduled to hold on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The applicants said the 3rd respondent; James Adesina, was recognised as a candidate in the election, claiming to be the chairman of the party in the state.

The court in the ex-parte order, however, directed that both INEC and Adesina should show cause why the reliefs for interlocutory injunction contained in the motion on notice filed by the applicants annexed to the motion ex-parte should not be granted.

The court consequently adjourned the matter to Thursday, eve of the IPAC election, for hearing.