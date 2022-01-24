Ex-Oyo Governor, Alao-Akala Usually Gave Me Pocket Money Before I Became Professor – Osinbajo

He spoke on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of Alao-Akala who died on January 12, 2022, in Ogbomoso.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2022

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that former governor of Oyo State who died recently, Adebayo Alao-Akala, was generous to him.

Osinbajo said Alao-Akala always gave him pocket money when he was in need of financial assistance, long before he became a professor.

Yemi Osinbajo

The vice president said he had known late Alao-Akala before he became the governor of Oyo State.

He spoke on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of Alao-Akala who died on January 12, 2022, in Ogbomoso.

Osinbajo said, “Long before I became a professor of law, I had known our dear uncle Adebayo Alao-Akala; anytime I think about him I smile because he was a very special being.

“Professor Oyelowo Oyewo was my link to him; everybody knew he was his nephew. So, then, if we needed a little pocket money, we found a way of getting to our dear uncle Alao-Akala even long before he became governor of Oyo State.

“He was among the top few people I first contacted when I was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and he offered his advice.

“Alao-Akala was exceedingly generous. His death was touching. I pray for you the children, wives and close relatives. You will be greater than he was, and all his aspirations for you will be fulfilled.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Did Little On Development, Power Should Go South In 2023 – Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Creates Own List For State's Governorship Primary To Impose Annointed Candidate On Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: God Can Pick Nigeria’s President From My Church – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Three More RECs Deployed To Kano For Supplementary Elections
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Arrest Hoodlums Who Brutalised Woman Over Facebook Post Criticising Borno Lawmaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Bandits Kill Two Police Officers In Jigawa During Kidnapping Operation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, JAMB Announces Date For 2022 Tertiary Exam, UTME
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku-owned American University Plots To Sack Workers Without COVID-19 Vaccination In Two Weeks – Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Aisha Buhari Demands Public Execution Of School Proprietor For Abducting, Killing Kano Schoolgirl, Hanifa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Candidate Begs Exams Body, JAMB For Malpractice Committed 21 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigeria Is Risking An Uprising Worse Than #EndSARS Protests, By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Hare-brained Thoughts And Actions Rather Than Good Governance, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore And The Rule Of The Jungle, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Judge Threatens To Strike Out Cyberstalking Charge Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad