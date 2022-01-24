Ex-Oyo Governor, Alao-Akala Usually Gave Me Pocket Money Before I Became Professor – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that former governor of Oyo State who died recently, Adebayo Alao-Akala, was generous to him.

Osinbajo said Alao-Akala always gave him pocket money when he was in need of financial assistance, long before he became a professor.

The vice president said he had known late Alao-Akala before he became the governor of Oyo State.

He spoke on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of Alao-Akala who died on January 12, 2022, in Ogbomoso.

Osinbajo said, “Long before I became a professor of law, I had known our dear uncle Adebayo Alao-Akala; anytime I think about him I smile because he was a very special being.

“Professor Oyelowo Oyewo was my link to him; everybody knew he was his nephew. So, then, if we needed a little pocket money, we found a way of getting to our dear uncle Alao-Akala even long before he became governor of Oyo State.

“He was among the top few people I first contacted when I was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and he offered his advice.

“Alao-Akala was exceedingly generous. His death was touching. I pray for you the children, wives and close relatives. You will be greater than he was, and all his aspirations for you will be fulfilled.”