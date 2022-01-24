EXCLUSIVE: Daring Boko Haram Terrorists Declare Borno Town As West African ‘Caliphate Headquarters’

The leadership of Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has declared Gudumbali, a town in Borno State as its Manhaja Jundun Khilafah Wylaya West Africa (Caliphate headquarters).

SaharaReporters can confirm this from a post shared by the terrorists’ group on Monday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Gudumbali is the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria.

It's located approximately 125 kilometres north of the state capital, Maiduguri.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under late Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.