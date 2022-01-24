EXCLUSIVE: Daring Boko Haram Terrorists Declare Borno Town As West African ‘Caliphate Headquarters’

Gudumbali is the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2022

The leadership of Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has declared Gudumbali, a town in Borno State as its Manhaja Jundun Khilafah Wylaya West Africa (Caliphate headquarters).

SaharaReporters can confirm this from a post shared by the terrorists’ group on Monday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Gudumbali is the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria.

It's located approximately 125 kilometres north of the state capital, Maiduguri.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under late Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and the military frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers Kick As Army Commander In Borno Delays Supply Of Arms Meant To Fight Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Books Who really is General Buhari?
0 Comments
12 Years Ago
Arts Nigerian Writers Helon Habila, Teju Cole Receive $150,000 WindhamCampbell Prize
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Wole Soyinka The Weapon Of Mass Obstruction By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Have Excessive Confidence – Trevor Noah
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Books Presidency Hits Jonathan Over ‘Hollow Boast’ And Corruption Claims In His Book
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Chairman, Bawa Testifies In Court In N1.4billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
News Judge Threatens To Strike Out Cyberstalking Charge Against HEDA Chairman, Suraju Over Lack Of Evidence
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu, Sowore And The Rule Of The Jungle, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Hare-brained Thoughts And Actions Rather Than Good Governance, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Candidate Begs Exams Body, JAMB For Malpractice Committed 21 Years Ago
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Fulani Herders Prefer Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu As President – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigeria Is Risking An Uprising Worse Than #EndSARS Protests, By Usman Okai Austin
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Nigerian Agency, JAMB Announces Date For 2022 Tertiary Exam, UTME
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Aisha Buhari Demands Public Execution Of School Proprietor For Abducting, Killing Kano Schoolgirl, Hanifa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Atiku-owned American University Plots To Sack Workers Without COVID-19 Vaccination In Two Weeks – Sources
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Hoodlums Who Brutalised Woman Over Facebook Post Criticising Borno Lawmaker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Military Coup Looms In Burkina Faso As Army Detains President Kabore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad