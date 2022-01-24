Lagos NURTW Leaders Kunle Poly, Sego Arrested Over Idumota Crisis

Two prominent members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos, Kunle Poly and Sego, has been arrested by the police, a report by PUNCH indicated.

Commander of Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, arrested the NURTW leaders on Monday.

The police said Kunle Poly and Sego are principal suspects in the recurring clashes in Idumota and environs.

The crisis had intermittently crippled commercial activities in the area, it was learnt.

“The arrest was effected today at a meeting where the two NURTW members along with some other stakeholders converged.

“Kunle Poly and Sego are currently being transferred to Zone II, Onikan, Lagos,” RRS said.

Two persons were feared killed during a clash between factions of the transport union in Idumota last Thursday.

The two factions – Eyo boys, reportedly loyal to Kunle Poly, and Kosoko boys – have been at loggerheads over control of territory in Idumota.

It was gathered that Eyo boys expected Kosoko boys collecting levies from commercial bus drivers on Idumota Bridge to make returns but the latter declined.

The growing tension reportedly erupted in a clash around 12:00pm on Thursday as hoodlums fired gunshots and brandished cutlasses.

One person was said to have been shot dead while another bled to death from machete cuts inflicted on him.

The violence forced traders in markets around the area to abruptly shut down their shops.

However, normalcy was restored to the area on Friday as policemen and soldiers were stationed in strategic points around the scene but commercial activities had yet to fully return.