Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and six other lawyers are to stand trial before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee over their alleged participation in the issuance of conflicting orders by a court in the cases involving a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus.

The Nigerian Bar Association President, Mr Olumide Akpata, who revealed this on Monday in Abuja, noted that a committee inaugurated by the association to examine the lawyers involved submitted its report last month.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

Akpata, who withheld names of the lawyers, said the NBA would within the next two weeks refer the erring legal practitioners to the LPDC for trial.

He said, “They are about seven in number. We are going to file a petition at the LPDC, and this will happen within the next two weeks.

“You will get their names when we file the petition. They are seven lawyers from across the country. There is a Senior Advocate among them.”