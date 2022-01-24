Seven Lawyers Face Tribunal Over Conflicting Court Orders Of Former PDP Chairman, Secondus

The Nigerian Bar Association President, Mr Olumide Akpata, who revealed this on Monday in Abuja, noted that a committee inaugurated by the association to examine the lawyers involved submitted its report last month.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 24, 2022

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and six other lawyers are to stand trial before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee over their alleged participation in the issuance of conflicting orders by a court in the cases involving a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus.

 

The Nigerian Bar Association President, Mr Olumide Akpata, who revealed this on Monday in Abuja, noted that a committee inaugurated by the association to examine the lawyers involved submitted its report last month.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

Akpata, who withheld names of the lawyers, said the NBA would within the next two weeks refer the erring legal practitioners to the LPDC for trial.

 

He said, “They are about seven in number. We are going to file a petition at the LPDC, and this will happen within the next two weeks.

 

“You will get their names when we file the petition. They are seven lawyers from across the country. There is a Senior Advocate among them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics No Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy Soon, Nigerian Government Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Members Ask Party To Bar Ex-lawmaker, Adeleke, From Participating In Osun Governorship Primary Election Over Alleged Fake Certificate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Grants Ex-parte Order In Favour Of Lagos African Action Congress, To Hear Motion For Injunction Against IPAC Election On Thursday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos NURTW Leaders Kunle Poly, Sego Arrested Over Idumota Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Thugs Burn Ogun Monarch, Three Sons To Death After Palace Invasion
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Noah’s Ark Story & The Most Likely Way Our World Will End By Rudolf Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Code of Conduct Bureau Given Seven-day Ultimatum To Investigate Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bello-Koko, Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Burkina Faso Troops Announce Takeover, Dissolve Parliament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Kano Government Revokes Licences Of All Private Schools In State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Over 26, 000 Persons Sign Petition To Stop English Proficiency Test For Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Aide Denies Alleged Resignation Of Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Bayelsa Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Alleged N29billion Fraud: Court Gives Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako, Son 24 Hours To open Defence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad