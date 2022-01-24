Shangisha Landlord Association Condemns Planned Probe Of Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General of Police Over Magodo Estate Crisis

The Shangisha Landlords Association has condemned a move by the House of Representatives to investigate the involvement of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, in the execution of a court judgment at Magodo Estate in Lagos State.

The House of Representatives had earlier mandated its committee on justice, public petition and police to investigate the involvement of the duo.

But in a statement by Deji Fasusi, its counsel, the association described the planned probe as a “witch-hunting mission".

According to the statement, the sponsors of the motion, Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye, conceived the idea to protect their interest, arguing that they are illegal occupants of the estate.

The statement reads, "We have consistently lamented the deliberate and willful attempt by some respected members of the fourth estate to re-narrate the facts surrounding the events of the 21st day of December 2021. For the discerning minds, this latest lame attempt at probe is another card in their bag of tricks to frustrate the due execution of the Judgment of the Supreme Court."

"The judgment-creditors (Shangisha Landlords Association) are certainly not surprised that the motion seeking to probe the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police were moved by two members of the House of Representatives representing Kosofe; Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye.

"The duo is illegal occupants on portions, part and/or plot within the Magodo Shangisha GRA Phase 2, Lagos which by virtue of the judgment of the Supreme Court ought to belong to the judgment-creditors. They are beneficiaries of illegality who have now decided to use the positions they occupy to subvert the cause of justice.

"It is interesting that the duo under the guise of "motion of urgent importance" moved the House of Representatives to investigate the invasion of Magodo GRA Phase 2 by Nigeria Police under the direction of Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation. Nothing could be more ridiculous and laughable. This duo swore to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and by so doing, observe and ensure that they do not use their position to conflict with their personal issues.

"They never bothered to move the House to investigate why the Lagos State Government and/or its officials never complied with the decision of the Supreme Court since 2012 or why they never adhered nor complied with the order of interlocutory injunction restraining them from allocating or dealing in the land the subject matter of the suit while it was before the court, all the way from the high court to the Supreme Court.

"Whilst there are glaringly obvious burning issues of 'urgent national importance' which requires speedy attention and which we believe would be worth the time of the House of Representatives to deal with as they form the core of our democratic ideals, it is befuddling that our esteemed honourables prefer to score cheap political points by attempting to play the ostrich.

"They are merely grandstanding and we would not be surprised that this latest diatribe and attempted probe is sponsored by the very people who have made the execution of the judgment impossible until now that their evil intentions aimed at frustrating the enjoyment of the fruits of the judgment has been exposed to the general public.

"These honourables ought to hide their faces in shame as it is clear that their action is at cross-purposes with the conciliatory, mature and settlement approach which the Lagos State Government has initiated with the judgment-creditors to finally fulfill and end this impasse once and for all.

"It is obvious that the duo of Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye are acting either on their own volition or in active participation with some bad eggs within the Magodo Resident Association who have benefitted and are still benefitting from this blatant illegality and trespass to property.

"The day of reckoning is here and it must be noted that the judgment-creditors are resolute and undeterred by the antics of a few misguided proxies whose mission is to continue to unrepentantly and wickedly deprive others of what is rightfully theirs."