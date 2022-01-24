Terrorists Strike Ondo Community Again, Shoot Two Residents Dead

Terrorists carrying out banditry activities have again attacked Okeluse Community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing two people.

The terrorists were said to have shot at the victims: an owner of a petrol station in the community and his attendant.

According to Punch, the gunmen stormed the community at about 6pm and opened fire on the deceased.

Another resident of the community, on condition of anonymity, described the killers as Fulani herdsmen who had allegedly been terrorising the local government.

The attack was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami adding that she would release the details later as soon as she had them.

SaharaReporters had earlier on Sunday reported how residents of Ondo State in the Housing Estate Igba, Ondo town also endured the activities of herders who wreaked havoc on their land for four years.

This incessant activity has often times led to pockets of clashes between residents of the estate and the herders as well.

It had been reported that the herdsmen and estate residents had clashed multiple times in the past, the result being several meetings of residents with representatives of the herdsmen. But those meetings never worked.