Abdulsalami's Narrative Of MKO Abiola’s Death Unbelievable – Yoruba Council Of Elders

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2022

The Secretary-General of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Kunle Olajide, has said he found it hard to believe the narrative given by the former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, over the death of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria, Moshood Abiola.

Last week, Abubakar during an interview, had claimed Abiola was not killed, contrary to the speculations that he was killed through poison, given to him to drink in detention.

According to Abubakar, Abiola died after he took ill in detention.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Olajide said, “Abdulsalami has told us apparently what he knew about the transition of MKO Abiola. It is left for us to distil the information he has given.

“But I don’t believe his entire story about Abiola’s death. If it is true that Abiola was ill; that was when he instructed them to bring him to come and meet the Ambassador, a sick man would either be restricted to a sickbed in prison or in the hospital.

“So, for me, I don’t believe him and I am sure most Nigerians will not believe the story. Anyway, Abiola is dead. There is hardly what anyone can do about it.”

