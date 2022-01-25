BREAKING: Retired Navy Rear-Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud, Connives With Policemen, Orders Thugs To Shoot At Kaduna Residents

A former Director of Nigerian Navy Accounts, Rear Admiral Tahir Yusuf (retd.), on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has ordered thugs loyal to him to open fire on some residents of Kaduna State allegedly giving information to SaharaReporters about him.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Yusuf on Tuesday told the thugs guarding him to assault and shoot at some women for allegedly giving information about him to the news medium.



This followed the withdrawal of military guards attached to the fugitive.

Several sources told SaharaReporters that the corrupt retired military officer connived with the senior police officers and magistrate in Zaria to illegally detain and remand the innocent residents shot by thugs loyal to him.

“The rear admiral brought thugs to shoot at them. He even connived with the police in Zaria and the police to remand them in prison. He says he wants to shut them up,” a source revealed.

SaharaReporters had reported that the EFCC accused Yusuf of stealing N2billion belonging to the Nigerian government while serving as Director of Nigerian Navy Accounts.

See Also Scandal Leaked Audio: EFCC Operative ‘Lectures’ Brother Of Nigerian Navy Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud On How To Win Case Against Commission

In 2020, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja also ordered the permanent forfeiture of about N500 million found to be fraudulently amassed by the military officer to the Nigerian government.

The total amount forfeited was N392,695,857.87, including $91,955.38 and the sum of £15,050 held in domiciliary accounts.

Yusuf, previously second-in-command to the Chief of Account and Budget, Naval Headquarters (NHQ), held the cash in seven accounts- both private and corporate in two banks.

The seven accounts were operated under the name of a company, Bitmas Enterprise, in Zenith Bank while two were held in Yusuf’s name in the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank.

Following the forfeiture, SaharaReporters gathered that Yusuf fled Nigeria to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

The EFCC and National Intelligence Agency also asked the Nigeria Immigration Service and Interpol to place him on a watch list and have him arrested at the point of entry or exit.

He had sneaked into Nigeria in October 2021 after he illegally obtained an international passport with the help of some corrupt government officials through Niger Republic.