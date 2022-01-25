Delta Community In Disarray As Herdsmen Displace Residents, Destroy Farmlands, Rape Women

Residents of Uwheru Kingdom in the Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State have accused the Nigerian police of covering up the activities of herdsmen in the state.

The residents, who knocked the state command for telling lies, added that the herdsmen had been troubling their town for years, killing their people, raping the women and destroying everything that they planted.

No fewer than 14 persons were reported dead in same Uwheru Kingdom in February 2020 after an invasion of the community by the herdsmen.

Some residents of the community, who fled the town following the invasion, lamented that the invaders had overrun their homeland.

According to Vanguard, one of the residents who escaped from Port-Avwon village to Uwheru main town said herdsmen had taken over their village, noting that the people in Port-Avwon presently had lost their farmlands.

“Herdsmen have taken over our village, the people are right there in Port-Avwon presently and they have destroyed our farm crops.

“Last year, they killed three of our indigenes in Avwon; this year, they have taken over the place and if we do not run away, they will kill us. That is why we have run here to Uwheru main town,” she added.

Another resident of the village said, “Fulani people have driven us from our community. Everybody has fled the community; we are calling on the government to help us to remove Fulani people from the community.”

A women leader in the community added, “For many years, Fulani herdsmen have been troubling this town, killing our people, raping the women and destroying everything that we plant.

“These Fulani herdsmen put us in hunger and we have been crying to the government and you know in our community, 99 per cent of the people are farmers and farming is what sustains us, we do not have any company or higher institution.

“Every year after planting, Fulani herdsmen will come from their place and destroy our crops and put us into hunger and as farmers, we are trying to train our children and since Fulani herdsmen are destroying our farms, we cannot send them to school again because we cannot pay school fees and eat.

“This year, they have come again, the small things that we have planted since December 2021, they have come again and destroyed them, chasing people from their farms. We want the government to help us because this situation is very bad. Please we are begging the government to come to our aid.”