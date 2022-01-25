Fraud: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Arraign Ondo Speaker, Other Lawmakers February 23

EFCC counsel, Mr K U. Kudus, said he had served the suspects through the House of Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2022

An Ondo State High Court, in Akure on Monday fixed February 23 for the arraignment of the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele David Oleyeloogun, and two members of the assembly.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had dragged Oleyeloogun and his colleagues to court for alleged N2.4million seminar fraud in 2021.

Also to be arraigned by the Commission EFCC are the speaker, former clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu and three other staff of the Assembly.

The suspects included the lawmaker representing Akoko South West 1, Felemu Bankole, two civil servants attached to the Assembly; Olusegun Kayode and Afolabi O. J. were arraigned over the alleged fraud.

It was learnt that the suspect’s arraignment could not proceed yesterday due to the faulty method of service of the court process.

Counsel to the lawmakers, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, informed Justice OS Kuteyi that the suspects could not be arraigned because they were not properly served the charges against them by the EFCC.

According to Olatubora, the anti-graft agency has not made the charges against the suspects available to prepare the defence.

He noted that the suspects were in court based on media reports.

While countering the position of the counsel to the suspects, the EFCC counsel, Mr K U. Kudus, said he had served the suspects through the House of Assembly.

Kudus, however, prayed the court to proceed with the trial of the suspects.

Countering the EFCC counsel, Olatubora said personal service is compulsory in criminal proceedings and failure to do that would prevent the court from going ahead with the case.

The presiding judge, Justice Kuteyi, thereafter fixed the hearing of the trial to February 23.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Sets March 31 For Ruling In Ex-NNPC Boss, Andrew Yakubu’s $9.8million Fraud Case
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Scandal Leaked Audio: EFCC Operative ‘Lectures’ Brother Of Nigerian Navy Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud On How To Win Case Against Commission
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Index: Nigeria Drops Further, Ranks 149 Out Of 180 Countries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption German Immigration Questions Nigerian Envoy Travelling With Seven Family Members On Business Class To US
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Two Nigerian Agencies Clash As Airports Authority Lambasts Customs Over Failure To Follow Security Checks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports AFCON 2021: Matches To Observe Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Cameroon Stadium Stampede
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Rear-Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud, Connives With Policemen, Orders Thugs To Shoot At Kaduna Residents
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Government Seeks Extension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal By 18 Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Presidential Election: The Feast Of Fools By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Sets March 31 For Ruling In Ex-NNPC Boss, Andrew Yakubu’s $9.8million Fraud Case
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Labour Congress Suspends Planned Nationwide Protest Over Subsidy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Activist Petitions Police Inspector-General As Ebonyi Community Beats Man To Death For ‘Praying By River’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Boko Haram Fighters Collecting Taxes In Borno After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Secretary To Lagos Government, Adeniran-Ogunsanya Dies At 73
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Security Operatives To Deploy 5G Network To Fight Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad