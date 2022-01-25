Newly Acquired Super Tucano Eliminates Another ISWAP Commander, Mallam Ari, Others In Borno

ISWAP Senior Commander, Mallam Ari, in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devise for the terrorists were killed during the airstrikes by the aircraft.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

The Nigerian military has kept to its commitment in targeting key terrorists as air strikes undertaken by the newly acquired Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and terrorists at Kirta Wulgo, Borno State.

According to PRNigeria, ISWAP Senior Commander, Mallam Ari, in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devise for the terrorists were killed during the airstrikes by the aircraft.

File photo used to illustrate story

A senior intelligence official said that the airstrikes were authorised after intelligence revealed over 40 terrorists converging at the fringes of North-East Kirta Wulgo, close to a point where a suspected ISWAP flag was hoisted.

“Some were also seen with weapons around a nearby make-shift structure, which was a likely indication that the structure might have had a high calibre terrorist target.

“After the airstrikes, some of the surviving terrorists were observed making frantic efforts to put out the fire that ensued while others took to their heels.

“Indeed, the make-shift structures were significantly burnt and destroyed at the fringes.

“Several ISWAP fighters were neutralized in the air strikes including one Mallam Ari who was identified as the Fiya of Kirta Wulgo," the official said.

Fiya is a title held by the second in the hierarchy of the terrorists’ military structure.

When contacted, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed that they carried out some strikes in areas around Kirta Wulgo but remained silent on the number of casualties.

ISWAP leadership recently made sweeping changes to their structures due to the loss of some key members killed mainly through air strikes by NAF aircraft.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Boko Haram Fighters Collecting Taxes In Borno After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military UN Condemns Burkina Faso Military, Demands Immediate Release Of President Kabore
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Troops Kill Two Bandits Along Abuja-Kaduna Road
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Asks Buhari, Nigerian Army To Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS Killing: After Initial Denial, Nigerian Army Says Officers Were Ensuring Curfew Compliance At Lekki During Incident
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Kicks As Judicial Panel Summons Personnel Over Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, Condemns Suspension As Traditional Ruler In Bauchi
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Soldiers Set Trucks Conveying Illegal Products In Abia On Fire
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
News INEC Refuses To Pay 630 Workers Allowances Over Missing Equipment
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Education SERAP Condemns Governor Ganduje's Seizure Of Operating Licenses Of Private Schools In Kano
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker Declared Wanted Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How We Discovered Rivers Aircraft Abandoned In Germany By Amaechi Since 2012 --Governor Wike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports AFCON 2021: Matches To Observe Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Cameroon Stadium Stampede
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Retired Navy Rear-Admiral Wanted For N2billion Fraud, Connives With Policemen, Orders Thugs To Shoot At Kaduna Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Seeks Extension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal By 18 Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Presidential Election: The Feast Of Fools By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Phone Calls Expose How Serial Fraudster, Fred Ajudua, Connives With Police Authorities, Judges To Break Law, Keeps 30 AK-47 Rifles In Armoury
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad