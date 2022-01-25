Newly Acquired Super Tucano Eliminates Another ISWAP Commander, Mallam Ari, Others In Borno

The Nigerian military has kept to its commitment in targeting key terrorists as air strikes undertaken by the newly acquired Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and terrorists at Kirta Wulgo, Borno State.

According to PRNigeria, ISWAP Senior Commander, Mallam Ari, in charge of Kirta Wulgo and foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Devise for the terrorists were killed during the airstrikes by the aircraft.

A senior intelligence official said that the airstrikes were authorised after intelligence revealed over 40 terrorists converging at the fringes of North-East Kirta Wulgo, close to a point where a suspected ISWAP flag was hoisted.

“Some were also seen with weapons around a nearby make-shift structure, which was a likely indication that the structure might have had a high calibre terrorist target.

“After the airstrikes, some of the surviving terrorists were observed making frantic efforts to put out the fire that ensued while others took to their heels.

“Indeed, the make-shift structures were significantly burnt and destroyed at the fringes.

“Several ISWAP fighters were neutralized in the air strikes including one Mallam Ari who was identified as the Fiya of Kirta Wulgo," the official said.

Fiya is a title held by the second in the hierarchy of the terrorists’ military structure.

When contacted, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed that they carried out some strikes in areas around Kirta Wulgo but remained silent on the number of casualties.

ISWAP leadership recently made sweeping changes to their structures due to the loss of some key members killed mainly through air strikes by NAF aircraft.