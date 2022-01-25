Nigerian Exams Body, JUPEB Candidates Stranded Over Delayed Results, University Admission

Some candidates who sat for the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board 2021 have lamented the delay in the release of the results of the examination.

The candidates said they had been left stranded for over four months as they blamed the incompetence of the exam body which is reportedly delaying their route into the higher institution.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, some of the candidates alleged that the board was delaying their results till after universities were done with compiling admission lists.

One of them said, “We the JUPEB candidates nationwide have been left stranded due to the incompetence of the exam board. For over four months the results have not been released and we believe without a voice, we won’t be heard and we want to go to school. Please look into this and be our voice.”

Another candidate noted, “What I know is that they've been giving different dates for months for the release of the list and now we learnt that it will be released on 10th February 2022. That's what we are waiting for. Almost all the schools have already started giving admission to students. I hope they don't delay till schools are done releasing admission lists.”

A candidate who seemed aggrieved by the delay said it was better all affected candidates to organise a protest at the Yaba office of the board and make their voices heard by the policymakers.

He said, “It's a pity that the government doesn't value our education system. We have spent money, effort, stress, sacrifice on JUPEB. Lectures are ongoing in most universities and we are still at home waiting, please release our results. We have stayed silent enough, we need to organise a protest and go to their office in Yaba so they can know we are tired.”

Meanwhile, a letter issued by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Wale Okunuga, dated December 6, 2021, explained reasons for the delay in the release of the results.

In the letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of Universities, Okunuga noted that the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) was currently carrying out investigations to ensure examination standards were maintained following the visit of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to some of the examination centres.

It reads, “This is to notify all the Vice-Chancellors and Programme Directors of our approved universities and candidates of the unusual delay in the release of the 2021 JUPEB results.

“Following the visit of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to some of the universities during the 2021 examinations that led to the apprehension of some candidates and university staff alleged to be involved in examination malpractices by the ICPC, the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) is currently carrying out investigations to ensure examination standards are maintained.

“A Committee set up by the FME has submitted its report and the FME (together with the ICPC and JAMB) are reviewing the submitted report that should lead to the release of the 2021 results.

“We are aware that universities have commenced admissions and it is hoped that the 2021 results would be released soon once we have the approval from the Ministry.

"Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”