Nigerian Labour Congress Reacts To Government's Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal

The NLC argued that the perennial hike in the pump price of petrol and other refined petroleum products was a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2022

The Nigerian Labour Congress has advised the federal government to re-engage the organised labour in discussions to find lasting solutions to the current issues in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sub-sector.

This was contained in a letter by the body addressed to state governors, where the NLC urged the Federal Government to announce the withdrawal of its plans to increase the pump price of petrol in the country.

The NLC argued that the perennial hike in the pump price of petrol and other refined petroleum products was a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern the country.

The letter was jointly signed by Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, and the General Secretary of the congress, Emanuel Ugboaja.

Recall that the Federal government on Monday said there would not be any removal of fuel subsidy due to perceived difficulties associated with it.

The position was made known by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; at the National Assembly.

According to Ahmed, the Federal government was initially looking at the removal of fuel subsidy from July this year, after making provisions in the 2022 budget to cushion the effect.

Reacting, Wabba said, “The Federal Government should demonstrate seriousness and commitment to overhauling our local refineries as a lasting panacea to mass importation of refined petroleum products.”

The letter titled, ‘Petition by Nigerian workers against the proposed increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit,’ stated, “The Federal Government should announce the withdrawal of its plans to increase the pump price of petrol.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the perennial increase of the pump price of petrol and other refined petroleum products by the government is actually a transfer of government failure and inability to effectively govern to the poor masses of our country.

“Central to this is the failure of the government to manage Nigeria’s four oil refineries and inability to build new ones. It is tragic and shameful that Nigeria is about the only OPEC country that cannot refine her own crude oil.”

He also urged the federal Governments to take immediate steps to improve governance and public accountability.

This, he said, would help regain the confidence of Nigerians.

