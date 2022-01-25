Police Arraign Five Suspected Cannibals In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has arraigned one Aminu Baba, a car dealer, for allegedly engaging in cannibalism.

Baba was on Tuesday arraigned alongside four other suspects before a chief magistrates court in Gusau, the state capital, for prosecution.

File Photo

The police had arrested the 57-year-old man alongside other suspects over the killing and dismemberment of a nine-year-old boy, Ahmad Yakubu, in Gusau.



The father of 19 children had confessed to eating human organs and selling some when he was paraded by the police.



The five suspects were arraigned by the police on three count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and cannibalism offences, which are contrary to sections 97, 222 and 218 of the Penal Code Law.

Spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, led the suspects to court.

“On December 28th last year, the corpse of one Ahmad Yakubu nine year old was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area in Gusau, with its two hands and legs tied with rag, head covered with polyethene bag and some of the human parts missing.

“Then, on January 4, 2022, police detectives acted on intelligence reports and arrested a suspect by name Aminu Baba and four others in connection with the killing,” the police said

After hearing the case for almost two hours, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges

The presiding judge, Sa’adu Gurbinbaure, adjourned the case to February 8 for hearing.

This decision, however, didn’t go down well with the parents and relations of the victim as they protested outside the court.

Mother of the deceased, Jamila Abdulrahaman, said the boy, who facilitated the abduction of her son, was their house boy.

She asked the court to ensure justice was done to serve as deterrent to others.