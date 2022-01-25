Soldiers Set Trucks Conveying Illegal Products In Abia On Fire

The vehicles were intercepted at three locations within Owaza community in Ukwa West Local Government Area and along the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway by soldiers on routine patrol, a source revealed.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 25, 2022

At least six vehicles conveying illegally refined crude oil have been destroyed by soldiers attached to144 Battalion of the14 Brigade of Nigeria Army in Ohafia, Abia State. 

According to military sources, the trucks were destoryed after the drivers abandoned them and ran into the bush on sighting soldiers on patrol.

“The patrol team from 144 Battalion who were on patrol within their AOR stumbled on a group of persons who were moving illegally refined crude oil from dump site on sighting the patrol team, abandoned their vehicle and ran into a nearby bush.

“The six vehicles were intercepted along Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway as the drivers had abandoned them to run into the bush.

“The 144 Battallion team also intercepted a white, shy blue Toyota bus loaded with illegally refined product in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA on January 22 during a patrol after the driver on sighting the troop abandoned the vehicle and ran into the bush.

“A white and red coloured Toyota bus loaded with illegally refined product was intercepted by the patrol team on the same day at about 9:20pm in Owaza, Ukwa West LGA.

“The vehicles were moved to a dump site where they were set ablaze by the team as there were no suspects to prosecute along with the intercepted vehicles,” the source added.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

