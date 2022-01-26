2023: All Progressives Congress Reacts To Controversies On Tinubu’s Wealth, Medical Fitness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to those criticising the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition, citing his age, sources of wealth and medical fitness.

According to Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, Tinubu’s age, education and wealth are not controversial as Nigerians make them appear.

Tinubu in London

He noted the former Lagos State Governor that Tinubu had the support of 1,800 groups, adding that his opponents should state the facts rather than resorting to blackmail.

Oladejo said these in a statement on Tuesday.

He partly said, "It is very interesting that those in opposition suddenly have access to Asiwaju’s medical record and they have become the authority on his state of health.

“Tinubu’s movement to different parts of the country in the last few months showed that he is medically fit.”

Oladejo also claimed Tinubu made his knee surgery public and had been moving about since returning from the medical trip.

The Publicity Secretary stressed that the aspirant’s wealth could not be weighed in monetary value.

“His wealth should be measured by the goodwill and image he has by building men who are willing to play their parts at a time like this. These men are spread all over Nigeria.”

“He is not being forced on us and he is not being thrown up by circumstances to run for the office," he added.