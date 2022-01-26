2023: All Progressives Congress Reacts To Controversies On Tinubu’s Wealth, Medical Fitness

Oladejo also claimed Tinubu made his knee surgery public and had been moving about since returning from the medical trip.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2022

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to those criticising the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition, citing his age, sources of wealth and medical fitness.

According to Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, Tinubu’s age, education and wealth are not controversial as Nigerians make them appear.

Tinubu in London

He noted the former Lagos State Governor that Tinubu had the support of 1,800 groups, adding that his opponents should state the facts rather than resorting to blackmail.

Oladejo said these in a statement on Tuesday.

He partly said, "It is very interesting that those in opposition suddenly have access to Asiwaju’s medical record and they have become the authority on his state of health.

“Tinubu’s movement to different parts of the country in the last few months showed that he is medically fit.”

Oladejo also claimed Tinubu made his knee surgery public and had been moving about since returning from the medical trip.

The Publicity Secretary stressed that the aspirant’s wealth could not be weighed in monetary value.

“His wealth should be measured by the goodwill and image he has by building men who are willing to play their parts at a time like this. These men are spread all over Nigeria.”

“He is not being forced on us and he is not being thrown up by circumstances to run for the office," he added.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former Imo Governor, Okorocha Declares To Run For President In 2023
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Political Thugs From Ibadan With Guns Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Prepared For Presidency Even Before Buhari Came To Office — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Afenifere To Form New Political Party, Insists On Restructuring Before Elections
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah Recants, Denies Backing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu For Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Ortom Has Longest Record Of Unpaid Salaries Despite Collecting Every Loan – Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former Imo Governor, Okorocha Declares To Run For President In 2023
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Identities of Plateau State Residents Killed By Terrorists In Fresh Attacks Revealed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Primary Schools In Nigeria’s Capital, Abuja Shut As Teachers Embark On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Dunamis Church Removes Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo From Concert Ministers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME FULL LIST: Police Declare 21 Persons Wanted Over Killings, Abduction Of Anambra Monarch
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 13 Abuja Communities Under Threat As Bandits Take Over Farmlands
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Arrests Political Thugs From Ibadan With Guns Heading For Ekiti PDP Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Ondo Government Offers Man Money After Son’s Mysterious Death On School Premises
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Prepared For Presidency Even Before Buhari Came To Office — Ohanaeze
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education 13 More Chibok Schoolgirls Admitted To American University Of Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Afenifere To Form New Political Party, Insists On Restructuring Before Elections
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Raheem Adedoyin, Hotel Manager Where OAU Postgraduate Student Died, Still At Large – Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad