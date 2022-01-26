Again, Buhari Nominates Another APC Member As INEC Commissioner

Last month, Buhari announced his choice of Rhoda Gumus, an engineering professor at Niger-Delta University, to replace Lauretta Onochie, his social media aide.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has again nominated a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress as a commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission. 
Last month, Buhari announced his choice of Rhoda Gumus, an engineering professor at Niger-Delta University, to replace Lauretta Onochie, his social media aide.

 


The replacement followed controversies generated by Onochie's nomination, which was hinged on her party affiliation. 
The Nigerian Senate rejected her nomination. 
But on December 14, Buhari asked the Senate to confirm Gumus as Onochie’s replacement for INEC commissioner representing the South-South geopolitical zone. 
However, Gumus’ registration documents sighted by SaharaReporters confirms she is a member of the ruling party.
The nomination is in breach of the 1999 constitution as amended and the Electoral Act.

According to the document, she became a member of the APC on March 27, 2021. 
Her membership number is 58315.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has delivered a petition against Gumus' nomination.
HURIWA in a petition dated January 26, 2022 and signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, urged the National Assembly to reject her nomination in the interest of the country.
The rights group warned the National Assembly to guard against the confirmation of Gumus so as not to set the stage for a very huge political crisis capable of derailing the country’s democratic process.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Passes Bill For Controlling Infectious Diseases' Outbreak
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Baba Ijesha Makes U-turn On No-case Application, Opens Defence In Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Senate President Saraki Declares For Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Violence Breaks Out At Venue Of Ekiti PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Senate Passes Bill For Controlling Infectious Diseases' Outbreak
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Baba Ijesha Makes U-turn On No-case Application, Opens Defence In Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Senate President Saraki Declares For Presidency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Violence Breaks Out At Venue Of Ekiti PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal ICPC Can't Freeze Bank Accounts Without Valid Order, Court Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Former Comptroller-General Of Customs, Kojoli, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo #EndSARS Judicial Panel Submits Report To Makinde 14 Months After
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Court Orders EFCC To Pay Ubani N12m For Illegal Detention
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Another Student Involved In Ojodu Truck Accident Dies Two Months After
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Government To Impose Twitter ‘Operational Conditions’ On Facebook, WhatsApp, Other Social Media Platforms
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Illegal Detention: Court Fixes March 21 For Ruling In Sowore’s Fundamental Rights’ Suit Against Department of State Services
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad