Another Student Involved In Ojodu Truck Accident Dies Two Months After

Ibeh is one of the students involved in the Ojodu truck accident in December 2021.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jan 26, 2022

A Junior Secondary School 2 student of Omole Junior Grammar School, Ojodu, Lagos, identified as Earnest Ibeh, has reportedly died on Monday night at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where he was reportedly admitted on January 1, 2022.
A truck with registration number APP 438 YA, and driven by one Bolaji Kabiru, lost control and rammed into students on their way home outside Ojodu Grammar School, along Isheri Road, before Ojodu Police Station around 2:15pm.
Those affected by the accident are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School and Omole Junior High School.
Police report confirmed that two students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel, died on the spot, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries.
However, spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, on Tuesday confirmed the death of Ibeh.
According to PREMIUM TIMES, Lawal said the government was not aware of the deceased’s involvement in the accident until December 31, 2021 when his condition reportedly became critical.
Lawal confirmed that the fatalities recorded from the accident now stood at three following the death of two other students at the scene of the accident in December.
Stressing that two students out of the 12, who sustained injuries were still hospitalised.
Lawal said, “We got the information about his involvement in the accident on December 31, 2021 because his parents chose to treat him at home.
“Immediately they informed us, he was admitted on January 1, 2022 at LASUTH.
“We only have two students who are recuperating there now. They have had surgery and being treated but according to the doctors they must have a bed rest before they will be discharged.
“We did all we could to save Ibeh, after his surgery, he was stable before he later gave up on Monday night.”
 

