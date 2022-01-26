APC Government Corrupt, House Of Reps Says After Latest Transperency International Corruption Ranking

Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has reacted to a report by Transparency International indicating that corruption was on the increase in Nigeria.

TI's Corruption Index ranked Nigeria as the second most corrupt in West Africa and 154 out of 180 countries globally.

File Photo

According to the 2021 ranking released on Tuesday by the agency, Nigeria dropped five places.

In reaction, the caucus said the report simply validates its views that the All Progressives Congress government under President Muhammadu Buhari was corrupt.

This was included in a statement by Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday.

The caucus claimed that, “The report is a direct validation of the position of the minority vaucus that the All Progressives Congress and its government are hopelessly corrupt and lacking in ideas and programmes that would positively impact on our people.

”The TI report also validates the stance of the minority caucus that the APC is a sanctuary of corruption, which provides cover for its corrupt members to continue in looting our national treasury; a development that has brought infrastructural stagnation and economic hardship in the country.”

It also stated that Nigeria had continued to decline in corruption rating since the APC took over in 2015, adding that the situation will worsen as long as the APC remained in power.

The statement added, “Such proclivity for corruption is complemented by fake promises and false performance claims, which have been the stock-in-trade of the APC and its government.

”As representatives of the people, the minority caucus has intensified its checks mechanisms particularly in our strict monitoring of all provisions in the 2022 budget to ensure the delivery of all approved items.

“Furthermore, the minority caucus assures that it will never relent in fighting for the wellbeing of the people and urges Nigerians to remain focused in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and usher in a government that truly cares for their interest.”